Kate Middleton and Prince William to visit Newcastle next week

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William will continue their Royal duties with a tour of the north east of England…

Fresh from their exotic Eastern tour, Kate Middleton and Prince William will be visiting the less sunny destination of Newcastle next week, as they continue their Royal duties in northeast England.

Kate and Wills will arrive in Newcastle on Wednesday, where they will meet people involved in the London 2012 Olympics, pupils from Percy Hedley School, representatives from Newcastle University, and visit a drug rehabilitation involved with Kate’s charity Action on Addiction.

