Kate Middleton and Prince William to attend dinner at St. Andrews University

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be heading back to university, as they attend a charity dinner at St Andrews, where they first met.

The Royal couple will be attending the black tie event on 8 November, in honour of the University of St Andrews 600th Anniversary Campaign, of which William is a patron.

Having met at the university while studying art history, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dated for eight years before marrying in April 2011.

Speaking about the university previously, William said, “Despite being one of Europe’s leading institutions, the third oldest university in the English speaking world and, of course, far and away the best university in the world, St Andrews still has that uncanny knack of feeling like home. Happy birthday St Andrews, here’s to you and here’s to the next 600 years.”

And as Kate's previous red carpet outfits are some of our favourite looks, we can’t wait to see what the Duchess will be wearing!