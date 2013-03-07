Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal baby name speculation

With news that a Royal baby is on the way, speculation has already begun as to what Kate Middleton and Prince William will name their child…

As Kate Middleton and Prince William announce that a Royal baby is on the way, speculation has already begun as to what the new tot will be named.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES

A traditional name is expected, and for a girl, Elizabeth, Diana or Anne are the hot favourites. If the Royal tot is a boy, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may name their new baby Philip after Prince William’s grandfather; Charles, after his father; or John, George or Edward which are also firm favourites.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON’S BEAUTY TRANSFORMATION

The baby will be styled as a Prince or Princess, and in keeping with the Royal family will most likely take the surname Cambridge or Mountbatten-Windsor.