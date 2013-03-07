Kate Middleton and Prince William’s holiday details revealed!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking a break from Royal duties, relaxing on a pre-baby holiday in Mustique.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are enjoying the romantic retreat in the West Indies with Kate’s family, including her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings James and Pippa Middleton staying in a villa nearby.

But the Duchess of Cambridge has already planned her next official Royal outing, her second since her pregnancy was announced, and will be straight back at work on 19 February 2013 visiting her charity Action on Addiction.