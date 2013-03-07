Kate Middleton and Prince William’s cinema date night!

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed a cosy night out at the cinema. Get the deets here…

It looks like even Royals love a trip to the cinema, as Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed a relaxed date night seeing new James Bond film, Skyfall, at their local cinema in Wales!

Spotted in Cineword in Llandudno, Wales, near the Royal couple’s Welsh home, locals checked out the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge picking up snacks and drinks before they headed in to watch the film, starring Daniel Craig and Naomie Harris.

With an appearance at a charity ball at St Andrews University planned for this week, Kate and Wills were no doubt enjoying some down time before they hit the red carpet!