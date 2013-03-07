Kate Middleton and Prince William invited to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's wedding?

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be on the hottest wedding guest-list of the year - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's!

Having enjoyed the most talked about wedding in recent years, it's now thought that Kate Middleton and Prince William could be on the guest-list for another set of nuptials, that of Hollywood's royalty Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

While Brangelina have been careful not to release any details about their big day, it's thought that after their invite to the Royal couple for their Olympic party, the same hospitality may be extended to their wedding.

Brad and Ange have been living in the UK while Ange films her movie Maleficent in Berkshire, having snapped up a house in Richmond for their happy brood.

Watch this space!

