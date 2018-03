Kate Middleton and Prince William cheered Andy Murray on to victory at Wimbledon

You think it would be impossible to look chic doing a Mexican wave, but big-time tennis fan Kate Middleton makes it look effortless.

SEE MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICS

Working an electric-blue Stella McCartney midi-dress, the Duchess joined Prince William to cheer on Team GB’s Andy Murray to victory at the men’s singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

SEE KATE'S ROYAL MOMENTS

Kate paired the gorgeous dress with her new favourite navy blazer by Smythe, which she has reworked at several different Olympic events this week.

By Chelsea Asher