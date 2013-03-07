Kate Middleton and Prince William brave the rain for visit to Darwen!

On their last official visit before the Royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William headed to Darwen...

Braving the April showers, Kate Middleton looked as immaculate as ever by Prince William's side as the pair headed out on an official visit to Darwen in Lancashire.

Kate wowed in a vintage Amanda Wakely navy blue suit with structured, nipped-in jacket as she sheltered from the downpour under a giant umbrella. She wore her hair neatly swept back into a half up-do, showing off her flawless complexion and stunning cheekbones.

The wet weather didn't seem to dampen their spirits as Kate and Wills greeted the gathered crowds and visited the Aldridge Community Academy.

The pair were there to launch the SkillForce Prince's Award - which recognises the contribution that young people make to their communities.

Kate even jokingly posed near a wedding-style dress - no doubt playing up to the massive anticipation about what she'll be wearing on her big day.

