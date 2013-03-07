Kate Middleton and Prince William accept babygro gift from supporter in Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William sparked rumours about their desire to start a family after accepting the gift of a personalised babygro on their visit to the Guildhall in Cambridge

Kate Middleton and her Prince delighted royal supporters with their visit to Cambridge yesterday, their first trip to the county since they took their official titles after it. On arrival the royal couple spent plenty of time mingling with the supporters who had gathered to welcome them at their Guildhall reception.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen doting on babies in the crowd, including a four-week old little girl whose mother, 27-year-old Samantha Hill, gifted William a babygro.

The tiny romper suit was personalised with the slogan 'Daddy's little co-pilot' and on receiving it, the Duke is said to have handed it to his aide, telling the new mum: "I'll keep that".

Meanwhile, another spectator complemented Kate on her new hairstyle, and was told by the Duchess: "I'm not sure about it. It's a bit windy today."

The remainder of the day is said to have been an unforgettable experience for those who came into contact with the royals, as the couple followed up their trip to the Guildhall by visiting a homeless shelter and Peterborough City Hospital. We wonder if they'll have a new family member in tow on their next visit to the county?

