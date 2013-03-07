Kate Middleton and 50 Shades of Grey author E.L James named most influential Londoners!

The author of 50 Shades of Grey, E.L James joins Kate Middleton as London’s most influential people. Find out who else made the list…

What do Kate Middleton, 50 Shades of Grey author E.L. James, and Skyfall star Daniel Craig have in common? They’ve all been voted as Britain’s most influential Londoners!

While Kate’s husband Prince William didn’t make it into the top 20, the Duchess of Cambridge's grandmother-in-law, The Queen, was number nine on the list.

Politicians Boris Johnson and David Cameron took the number one and two spots, and joining them further down the list were fashion designer Stella McCartney, rapper Plan B and Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah.

