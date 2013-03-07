Kate Hudson, Ginnifer Goodwin and Hilary Swank work their Park Avenue on-set style

Set for release next year, the film marks another book-turned-film role for Kate Hudson, following on from the much-anticipated, The Killer Inside Me. But her role as a high-flying career woman in Something Borrowed means that unlike in her former role, she gets a killer wardrobe.



Strolling around the Park Avenue set, Kate showed off some effortlessly chic workwear as well as a stunning Chanel bag and bow-embellished killer heels.

Her co-stars meanwhile, worked some stellar downtime looks in simple pared down ensembles, with Hilary Swank rocking biker boots and jeans, and Ginnifer Goodwin looking cute in a long cardie and a new girlie hairstyle.



While we’re sure that all three are great pals on set, the film sees leading ladies, Ginnifer and Kate become frenemies as Ginnifer’s character falls for soon-to-be-bride Kate’s man.



The film is set for release next year and we look forward to seeing the style parade in feature length!

By Hayley Spencer