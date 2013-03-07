Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow dazzle at glam Chopard party

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow pull out all the stops for Chopard

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow have both had a super-stylish week, which culminated in them both wowing at last night's Chopard Celebrates 150 Years of Excellence party.

Gwyneth has this week sported two Victoria Beckham Collection dresses, but last night chose a stunning floor-length lace gown with a cowl-shaped back by Antonio Berardi.

Her make-up was flawless and she worked beautiful loose, wavy curls.

Kate Hudson was also on fine form at Chopard's 150th anniversary held at The Frick Collection, in a draped purple-grey dress with a striking string of long pearls and white platform courts.

The two A-listers were joined by a host of stars at the bash, including Christina Ricci and Claire Danes, who was stunning in a one-shouldered frock from Lanvin spring 2010.

By Ruth Doherty