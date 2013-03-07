Kate Bosworth is the new face of Topshop

Kate Bosworth is the new face of high street brand Topshop, and hopes to hit Christmas number one with her version of Winter Wonderland…

Topshop have raised the bar this Christmas with the release of a mini film starring their new face, Hollywood actress Kate Bosworth. Wearing a custom made evening dress that she designed with the Topshop design team, Kate replicates the famous piano scene played by Michelle Pffeifer in The Fabulous Baker Boys.

Directed by her fiance, Michael Polish, the video sees Kate singing a sultry rendition of Winter Wonderland, which is available for download now. Could we have a Christmas number one contender? Topshop hope so! They are running the whole campaign on their website, in cinemas, and on giant screens in the flagship stores.

The unveiling of the actress today followed a five day long campaign by Topshop where they invited fans to guess who their mystery star was using the hashtag #whosthatgirl. Images of Kate with her face obscured were put up at iconic London landmarks with those who guessed her identity in line for a £500 shopping spree.

Kate said: “This project brings together two important aspects of my life: cinema and fashion. I have always been a fan of the Topshop brand and it has been an honour to work with Sir Phillip and the team. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we did making it."

Kate's custom made dress and shoes will be available on Topshop.com in February, while the make up range is available now.

By Bernadette Cornish