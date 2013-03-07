Kate Beckinsale is a golden glamazon in new drinks ad

Kate Beckinsale has a truly golden moment in new campaign

Is this Kate Beckinsale’s raciest role yet? The actress is certainly a sight for sore eyes as she strips off to a barely-there gold metallic gold bikini for a sexy new ad for Absolut Vodka.

The Underworld actress was truly a golden goddess as she channelled a very seductive modern Cleopatra with a megawatt bouffant barnet and warrior princess cuffs.

She can also be seen sporting a blonde wig and wearing lime-green high-waisted leggings and a bandeau top against a psychedelic backdrop.

Kate Beckinsale isn’t the only star looking sexy in the ads – actress Zooey Deschanel also vamps it up in a Barbarella-style silver 60s mini.

Both looking hot, ladies!

By Ruth Doherty