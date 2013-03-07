Justin Timberlake announces one-off London show!

If you thought you’d missed out on the chance to see Justin Timberlake return to the London stage by not bagging tickets to the 2013 BRIT Awards then you could still be in with a chance because the Suit & Tie singer has announced he’ll headline a solo show at the Kentish Town Forum next week.

Having joined celebrities including Taylor Swift, One Direction and Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards on 20 February 2013, JT will jet across London to the North London venue for an intimate and one-off show.

Tickets are on sale now so get buying!

