Justin Bieber works his magic in Paris

Justin Bieber, the baby-faced teen singer who has achieved international stardom with hits like “Can’t Live Without You”, last night continued his world domination with a concert of Michael Jackson proportions in Paris.

Dressed in white jeans, a silver shell jacket, silver studded trainers and purple-framed sunnies, the 17-year-old crooner performed all his top hits atop a space age-decorated stage before an audience of screaming and sobbing fans (mostly girls!). The special effects were nothing short of spectacular, with steaming smoke billowing around the band and mechanical silver globe that lowered onto Bieber for the dramatic finale.

With his fancy footwork, snappy dressing and on-stage effects, it’s no surprise Bieber is being hailed as the new Michael Jackson.

By Maria Milano