Justin Bieber’s double act
by: Maria Milano
7 Mar 2013

Teen singing sensation Justin Bieber hits film premiere and stars in concert all on the same day!

Justin Bieber is giving multi-tasking celebs like Heidi Klum, Elle Macpherson and Victoria Beckham a run for their money with his busy schedule. The 17-year-old singer tackled the premiere of his latest film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, AND a sell-out concert in Madrid yesterday.

The Canadian star hit the premiere of the hit 3D film, which made over $16million on opening day in the US and in Europe grossed more on its first weekend than Michael Jackson’s This Is It, in a casual grey hoodie and tonal trainers. The film sees Bieber preparing for a sell-out concert at New York’s Madison Square Gardens.

Later in the day he changed into his on-stage uniform, a silver and white combo, for another stellar concert at the Sports Palace of Madrid.

Just another day in the life of ‘The Bieb’!

