JUST IN: See new clips of Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake in In Time

In Time
by: InStyle Staff
7 Mar 2013

See Amanda Seyfried star alongside Justin Timberlake in gripping new sci-fi thriller, In Time

Swapping her long blonde locks for a flame-hued cropped bob, Amanda Seyfried is sizzling in the upcoming sci-fi thriller In Time, which she stars in alongside the man-of-the-moment, Justin Timberlake.

