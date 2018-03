Alexa Chung is the face of Vero Moda’s Summer 2012 campaign. See the brand new shots here!

Model and TV presenter Alexa Chung is the face of Vero Moda’s retro summer 2012 campaign, and these gorgeous pics straight from the shoot are the result!

The sunny pics, shot on location in Miami see Alexa relaxing on the beach in Vero Moda’s 60s inspired summer collection.

With stand out pieces including a sequin miniskirt, must-have white lace dress, and tailored jacket, we love Vero Moda’s high summer campaign almost as much as Alexa does!