JUST IN: Kim Kardashian’s wedding picture!

After the reality TV wedding of the year, blushing bride Kim Kardashian graces the cover of People magazine

We heard all of the details but were desperate to see pictures of reality TV beauty Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries’ star-studded wedding in California, and now we can!

Gracing the cover of People magazine, Kim looks stunning in the custom-made bandeau gown by wedding dress designer to the stars, Vera Wang. With diamonds dripping from her headpiece, Kim made sure she sparkled on her big day.

Now on honeymoon with new hubby Kris in Europe, Kim will be heading back to the States soon to start filming her new TV show, Kourtney and Kim Take New York.