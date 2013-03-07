JUST IN: Don't miss this clip from Madonna’s directorial debut W.E.

Check out this brand new clip from Madonna's new movie W.E. starring Andrea Riseborough and Abbie Cornish!

When we first heard that the multi-talented superstar, Madonna, was trying her hand at directing, we knew we were in for a treat and it’s finally here! See Andrea Riseborough, Abbie Cornish and James D’Arcy star in the romantic drama, W.E.

Super stylish and set in two time periods, W.E. tells the romantic real-life tale of King Edward VIII and American divorcee Wallis Simpson concurrently with the developments of a contemporary affair.

Not released until the new year, get a taster of the must-see movie here!