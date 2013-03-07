JUST IN: Cheryl Cole confirms Girls Aloud reunion!

Cheryl Cole revealed on radio that a Girls Aloud reunion is on the cards! Get the deets here…

Although we’re getting more than our fair share of April showers, Cheryl Cole didn’t let the weather get her down as she brightened up the streets of London in her colourful springtime outfit of a tux jacket, on-trend leopard print jeans and colour pop heels.

Appearing on a radio show, Cheryl gave away the exciting news we've all been waiting for, and confirmed there will be a Girls Aloud reunion for their 10 year anniversary in November!

Cheryl’s been keeping a low profile lately as she's been working on her new album, A Million Lights, which will be released in June, and now it looks like she'll be even busier preparing for the reunion. We can't wait!

