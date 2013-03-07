JUST IN: Amy Adams to play Superman's Lois Lane!

With Henry Cavill set to play Superman in the new movie Superman: Man Of Steel, Amy Adams has been cast as his Lois Lane...

After much speculation about which leading lady would be cast as the iconic character Lois Lane, we can reveal that former InStyle cover star Amy Adams has been chosen for Zach Snyder's new movie Superman: Man Of Steel.

Explaining his casting decision to press, Snyder said: "There was a big, giant search for Lois. For us it was a big thing and obviously a really important role. We did a lot of auditioning but we had this meeting with Amy Adams and after that I just felt she was perfect for it.”

Following in the footsteps of Margot Kidder, Amy joins Teri Hatcher and Kate Bosworth in portraying the iconic reporter.

With talk of Kristen Stewart, Jessica Biel and Dianna Agron being in the running for the role, Amy's managed to beat off stiff opposition for the coveted part.

And with the gorgeous Tudors star Henry Cavill already cast as the man of steel, no doubt there'll be plenty of chemistry between the pair.

The Superman reboot is set to be released in December 2012.

By Tara Gardner