Julianne Moore sizzles as InStyle's May cover star!

Interviewed by Tom Ford, see the stunning pics from Julianne Moore's cover shoot for InStyle's May issue...

The Kids Are All Right star Julianne Moore looks absolutely stunning on her cover shoot for InStyle's May issue, chatting to her pal Tom Ford about all things acting, motherhood and fashion.

JULIANNE MOORE'S STYLE SNAPS

Looking every inch the iconic star, Julianne posed for the gorgeous shots in wow-worthy looks from Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and of course Tom Ford - to name a few.

Talking openly to Tom, Julianne reveals how she looks so incredible at 50: "Stay out of the sun! I have very fair skin and it would have been super-damaged. I always wear sunscreen and I walk on the shady side of the street."

To find out what Julianne has to say about her dream profession, motherhood, her guilty food secrets, along with her top fashion and style tips - pick up your May issue of InStyle - out now!

SUBSCRIBE TO INSTYLE!