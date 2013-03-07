Julianne Moore picks up an award at Rome Film Festival!

Julianne Moore receives a lifetime achievement-acting award at the premiere of The Kids Are Alright at Rome Film Festival

Actress Julianne Moore was awarded the Marc’aurelio acting award last night at the premiere of The Kids Are Alright at the Rome Film Festival.

Showing off her style-prowess, the actress looked stunning an elegant Giorgio Armani one-shoulder satin gown from the Spring 2011 collection - the gorgeous midnight blue positively sizzled against her natural porcelain complexion. She finished the look with a chic twisted bun up-do, blue clutch, fierce snake cuff and multiple rings on both hands which worked a treat next to her gleaming new prize.

SEE MORE PICS OF THE ROME FILM FESTIVAL

Earlier at the film’s photo call, Ms Moore went for a glam daytime look in a Lanvin Resort 2011 ensemble. Teaming a loose cerise silk blouse with a rust-hued pencil skirt, the actress topped the look with shining loose curls and black wedges from the Spring 2011 collection.

SEE MORE PICS OF JULIANNE MOORE

The Kids Are Alright tells the story of Jules (Julianne Moore) and Nic (Annette Bening) - a married couple with teenage children who were conceived by artificial insemination. The film then follows the children’s secret search for their biological father - and is out in cinemas now.

Well done Julianne!

By Asha Joneja

SEE JULIANNE MOORE IN OUR LOOK OF THE DAY