Julia Roberts works chic separates at the London premiere of Eat Pray Love

Julia Roberts showed us how to do evening glamour in a suit as she graced the red carpet wearing Stella McCartney in London last night

In her recent appearances to promote new flick Eat Pray Love floaty premiere gowns have been off the menu for Julia. Instead the Pretty Woman actress has opted for a number of figure-skimming suits by Stella McCartney.

With the trend for clean lines and new simplicity this season, headed up by Stella's A/W collection, Julia's look is a fresh and on-trend take on premiere dressing.

She finished the crisp white tuxedo suit to perfection with a camel blouse and killer leg-lengthening red heels.

Julia plays globe trotter Elizabeth Gilbert in the film, which chronicles her journey through Italy, India, Indonesia, and finally Bali, and she's become something of a jetsetter on her promo trail too.

The London premiere follows appearances in Italy, Paris and New York, and while she wasn't joined by any of her on-screen love interests, Julia was met by an elated crowd and was all smiles as she made her way down the premiere carpet.

By Hayley Spencer

