Julia Roberts styles it up in Europe!

Julia Roberts has shown Europe some Hollywood glamour over the weekend in promoting her latest film Eat Pray Love.
At the Italian premiere Julia opted for this long-sleeved, floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown. Wearing minimal make-up and a simple stack of silver bangles, the actress let her classic beauty do the talking.
At a photo call for the movie earlier in the day, Julia opted for an elegant Stella McCartney python-print belted dress. It seems that the British designer is a favourite of the A-list star, as she made an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in a white blazer by Stella in early August.
Moving onto Spain, Julia donned a navy blue wrap dress cinched with a black leather belt, both by Lanvin. She accessorised the dress with some bold accessories; in particular, we love the jewelled cuff by Iradj. She also wore earrings by Jamie Wolf, and a ring by Vhernier to complete the look.
She walked the red carpet with co-star Javier Bardem, who recently announced that he is expecting his first child with actress Penelope Cruz!
By Charlotte Owen
