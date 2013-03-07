Julia Roberts is named new face of Lancome

Julia Roberts has played the lead in some of our all-time favourite films including Pretty Woman, Erin Brocovitch and Notting Hill, and now Lancome have called upon her talents to be their new brand ambassadress.

Lancome's president, Youcef Nabi said in a statement; "Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments perfectly echo Lancome's values. We are convinced she will embody the brand in the most sublime way possible."

Julia's natural beauty and megawatt smile make her a perfect choice for the brand which has counted Juliette Binoche, Kate Winslet and Isabella Rossellini among some of its most famous faces.

It seems like Julia Roberts is set for a stellar 2010… Filming has just finished for Eat Pray Love, the movie version of Elizabeth Gilbert's best-selling novel, Eat, Pray Love in which Julia plays the lead. With her new spokesmodel duties for Lancome she's going to be one busy lady!

By Pat McNulty