Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne sing for their supper!

Anyone dining at the ivy Club last night was in for a real treat as alumni of the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) including Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Lara Pulver and West End super-star Sheridan Smith showed off their vocals at a party to launch the school’s new bursary scheme.

Singing a medley from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, the actors were accompanied on the piano by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, who is to direct his Broadway debut 13.

We’re sure it was a night to remember for all involved!