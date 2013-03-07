Join InStyle at Selfridge's Really Really Great Garage Sale

Ever wanted to snap up some designer goodies formally owned by stylish celebs? Well here's your chance as the Really Really Great Garage Sale happens this weekend at Selfridges Oxford Street.

This Sunday, Selfridges is teaming up with Mothers4Children (an organisation that supports children's charities from around the world) to host the ultimate garage sale.

Taking over the first floor of the Selfridges car park, bargain-hunting fashionistas will get the chance to buy fabulous fashion items belonging to Mothers4Children supporters.

Thifty shoppers will be in for a treat as everything from Davina McCall's red Roland Mouret dress to a Jimmy Choo bag from Tamara Melon and singed trainers by Lily Allen, will be on offer.

Stalls will be manned by a host of famous faces who are supporting the charity, including David Walliams, Elizabeth Hurley and InStyle's very own editor, Eilidh MacAskill.

As well as picking up designer delights and taking party in a bit of celeb spotting, visitors to the Really Really Great Garage Sale can expect to find a number of jumble sale favourites including a tombola turned luxury and a cake stand.

The Really Really Great Garage Sale will run from 12pm-4pm, Sunday 15 November. Admission is £5 for adults, while kids go free.

That's our Sunday planned. See you there!

Find out more at Mothers4Children.com and Selfridges.com

By Georgie Hindle