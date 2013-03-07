Johnny Depp aka Jack Sparrow jumps aboard a primary school!

Oh a day in the life of a budding pirate! Nine-year-old Beatrice Delap and her classmates had a school day they’ll never forget when Johnny Depp dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow paid a surprise visit.

When Beatrice Delap mentioned to her teachers at the Meridian Primary School in Greenwich that she’d written to Captain Jack Sparrow asking for his help in staging a mutiny, you can only imagine their thoughts turned to wishful thinking (hers and theirs!).

But unlike those to Father Christmas and the Toothfairy, the letter to Captain Jack Sparrow was received by the man himself - Johnny. Filming the fourth instalment of Pirates of The Caribbean, On Stranger Tides, nearby at the 18th century Old Naval College in south-east London, the star of the film dropped in on the school at just a moment’s notice.

In full costume, Johnny greeted the class before asking Beatrice to stand up and whispering to her: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t mutiny today ‘cos there are police outside monitoring me.’

With snapshots of Johnny jumping out of third story buildings and the hint that Penelope Cruz is to play an old flame, it’s starting to sound like the best Pirates yet.

Released next summer, we know Beatrice can’t wait to see it. And neither can we!

By Sarah Smith

