Joe McElderry wins The X Factor 2009

Joe McElderry is X Factor winner, while Alexandra Burke, JLS and Paul McCartney wow on the final show

Joe McElderry was this weekend crowned the winner of The X Factor 2009.

After a whopping 10 million votes, Geordie Joe stole the top spot from cheeky chappie Olly Murs after bagging more than two thirds of the votes.

SEE ALL THE X FACTOR PICS HERE

The teenager was obviously shocked as he was handed his new single, The Climb, which went on sale straight after the show. He said: I want to say thank you to my mentor Cheryl and all the judges for their comments and to everyone who voted.’

Cheryl - who was glamorous in a strapless black frock with a see-through full skirt – was overjoyed, telling him, ‘I’m so proud of you’, as they shared a huge hug.

Joe consistently wowed with his performances, stealing the show on Saturday night with his rendition of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, which he sang alongside George Michael himself.

And other X Factor winners also blew the audience away on Sunday night, with Alexandra Burke joining last year’s runners-up JLS on stage, and Leona belting out another powerful performance while looking beautiful in gold Vivienne Westwood.

And even pop legend Paul McCartney graced the stage in a Beatles-style jacket as he pumped out Drive My Car alongside the 12 X Factor finalists, before wowing with a rendition of Live and Let Die.

This year’s X Factor certainly went out with a big bang.

By Ruth Doherty