Joe McElderry loses out on Christmas No. 1 to Rage Against the Machine

Joe McElderry misses out on Christmas No. 1 as he’s pipped to the post by Rage Against the Machine

X Factor winner Joe McElderry has missed out on a Christmas No.1 as a web campaign for Rage Against the Machine’s hit Killing in the Name became a huge success.

The rock group’s expletive-packed song sold more than half a million copies, beating Joe’s cover of Miley Cyrus’s The Climb by 50,000 sales.

Essex couple Jon and Tracy Morter launched the 'Rage against the Machine for Christmas No 1' Facebook site this month as a protest against X Factor chief Simon Cowell's stronghold over the festive charts for the past four years.

But Joe was gracious in defeat, writing on Twitter: ‘Hey guys thank you to everybody that bought the single and supported me! Well done to RATM for an interesting chart battle.'

Better luck next time, Joe!

By Ruth Doherty

