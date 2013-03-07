Joe McElderry finally gets to No.1

Joe McElderry pushes Rage off the top spot in the charts

Joe McElderry has finally got his Christmas wish - and landed the No.1 spot in the charts.

The X Factor winner's cover of Miley Cyrus's The Climb was beaten to the No.1 position after an internet campaign helped Rage Against the Machine secure the spot instead.

But now Joe has stolen their crown and gained his 'rightful' place in pole position.

The good news comes as Joe jets off for a family skiing trip in Austria this week. He has outsold his mentor, Cheryl Cole, by 3 to 1, and her single 3 Words is sitting pretty at number 4 behind Lady GaGa's Bad Romance at number 3.

Joe told the Sun: 'I am so happy that the single is at No.1. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me.

'This has been the best Christmas ever and I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year.'

By Ruth Doherty