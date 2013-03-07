Jessie J takes the States by storm in a flurry of wow-worthy outfits!

Brit singer Jessie J flies the style flag high across the pond...

One of InStyle's fave musicians, the gorgeous Jessie J takes her stunning style Stateside in a series of fab appearances on US TV.

Hitting the promotional trail in the States, Jessie J did us Brits proud as she belted out her fab tunes on the Today Show.

Showing off her enviable pins in a pair of Georgia Hardinge leather hotpants teamed with a Hedonia crop top and uber stacked wedges, Jessie told the interviewer: "I just want to change the world with my music."

Later Jessie hit the Tonight Show with Jay Leno wearing a wow-worthy black jumpsuit with cut-out detailing and sky-high stilettos.

Watch out Lady Gaga - there's a new girl in town!

