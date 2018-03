Flying back from the MTV EMA awards, Jessie J carried her Louis Vuitton Speedy to complete her airport chic look

Having wowed the Belfast crowds in not one, not two, but three outfits at the MTV Europe Music Awards over the weekend, Jessie J was on a flight back to Heathrow with her trusty Louis Vuitton Speedy bag toted safely by her side.

Spotted at Heathrow arrivals, Jessie J proved her penchant for leggings isn’t confined to her performances, working a pair with sheer panels at arrivals. A black shearling jacket, high-top trainers and a cute bobble hat completed the singer’s unique take on airport chic.

