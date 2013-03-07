Jessica Biel's Giambattista Valli wedding dress details revealed!

Jessica Biel wore a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown on her wedding day. Get all the deets…

Fashion house Giambattista Valli has confirmed that it is responsible for creating Jessica Biel's custom-made wedding dress for her marriage to Justin Timberlake.

The celebrity couple married over the weekend in front of a crowd of 150 guests at the Borgo Egnazia resort in the southern Italian city of Fasano.

Looking every inch the blushing bride, Jessica Biel looked her usual stunning self in a strapless petal-pink gown of silk mousseline and silk organza, complete with light pink floral motif and ruffles. Jessica Biel's veil, consisting of heirloom pearls, was also created by Giambattista Valli. Vintage Martin Katz earrings completed her look.

The bridal party, including both the mother of the bride and mother of the groom, were also treated to some Giambattista Valli magic, too. Jealous, us?