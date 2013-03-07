Jessica Biel Reveals Why She Chose A Pink Wedding Dress

Since pictures emerged of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's romantic Italian wedding, and revealed Jess' candyfloss pink gown, she's had everyone talking.

Giambattista Valli who designed the wedding dress for Jess, tweeted a post-ceremony snap, which showed roles reversed with bridesmaids dressed in white flanking and the newlywed in her frothy full-length gown.

Now, the Totall Recall star has spoken out to explain her radical colour choice: "What it came down to is, I really just wanted it to be romantic and different. I actually surprised myself when I chose the dress. And it’s very feminine and fun. It’s a style I will never really wear ever again. Something I’ll only ever wear on that one day."

Given that Anne Hathaway was half way to pink with her recent choice of dip-hem wedding gown and now with Mrs JT having gone the whole hog, we sense a bridal trend coming on!

By Hayley Spencer

