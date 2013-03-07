Jessica Biel is named new face of Revlon

Jessica Biel, otherwise known as Justin Timberlake's other half, has just been announced as Revlon's new spokesmodel.

It's an exciting gig for the Easy Virtue actress as she joins the likes of Halle Berry, Jennifer Connelly, Jessica Alba and Elle Macpherson who are all current faces of the brand.

There were rumours last year that Biel was on the brink of launching a music career with the helping hand of beau Timberlake. These were strongly denied by Jessica herself who said “I do love singing but I’m more of a closet case, singing in the shower type person." So we're pleased (for her sake!) that it's her good looks rather than her vocal chords that she'll be employing in her next venture. “I am honored to be associated with this strong global brand and to be part of a company that has done so much for women around the world,” she said of her new role with Revlon.

Expect to see Jessica fronting campaigns on a billboard near you soon.