Jessica Biel goes for Gucci frills at Hitchcock premiere

Newlywed Jessica Biel steps out in two stunning looks to promote Hitchcock...

Jessica Biel attended the LA premiere of her latest film, Hitchcock, at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills yesterday and proved she's not slowing down in the style stakes now that she’s a married woman.

Mrs Timberlake chose Sergio Rossi heels and a yellow Fendi clutch to accessorise her fabulously frilled Gucci gown. A classic, twisted up-do completed her red carpet look.

The film sees Jessica star as real-life actress Vera Miles alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Scarlett Johansen, Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren and Toni Collette, and focuses on the making of Psycho, the 1961 Alfred Hitchcock horror classic.

Jessica was spotted in an equally cool and collected outfit in New York the previous day. Nailing the effortlessly chic city look she paired a black jacket with dark glasses and added a pop of colour with some bright blue Jimmy Choo heels.

By Bernadette Cornish