Jessica Alba and Christina Aguilera go Christmas tree shopping

The festive spirit has hit celeb land as Alba and Aguilera both head out to pick up their Christmas decorations

It seems that we weren't the only ones rushing out to pick up our Xmas trees this week… Both Jessica Alba and Christina Aguilera headed out with their respective families to snap up their Christmas spruces.

Jessica Alba and hubby Cash Warren picked out a huge fir and did a spot of decoration shopping at the Christmas market.

Christina Aguilera was spotted tree shopping with her son Max. The pair were perfectly coordinated in grey-black ensembles with Christina adding a hint of festive red via her pillar-box red lipstick, striped top and red boots.

By Pat McNulty