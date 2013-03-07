Jennifer Lopez to guest star on Glee

We have developed a serious addiction to the all-singing, all-dancing television hit Glee and now it seems A-List star Jennifer Lopez may join the cast for a one-off special.

Speaking backstage after winning the Golden Globes for Best Comedy or Musical TV Series, Glee creator Ryan Murphy said that he’s hoping the 40-year-old star will accept an offer to make a guest appearance.

SEE ALL THE RED CARPET ACTION FROM THIS YEAR'S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

‘I have a meeting with Jennifer Lopez in a couple of weeks. She wants to come on. We want her to be a cafeteria lady,’ said Ryan. How glamorous!

The award winning show has already been picked up for a second series and is racking up an ever-growing celebrity fanbase, which includes Julia Roberts and Julianne Moore.

The Glee creator also gave People magazine a hint of what we can expect in the second series: ‘We are shooting right now a Madonna episode, a tribute to Madonna. She may or may not be in the show.

'We are also doing a great number with Jane Lynch and Olivia Newton-John. They are going to do Physical.’

We can’t wait for that but in the meantime, series 1 can be seen on Monday nights from 9pm on E4.

By Georgie Hindle