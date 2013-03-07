Jennifer Lawrence wins Best Actress Oscar

Jennifer Lawrence recovered from a tumble up the stairs to collect the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook...

She's already scored the Best Actress accolade at the Golden Globes, and Jennifer Lawrence run of success continued at the Oscars 2013, as she received her first Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.

Luck may not have been with Jennifer in the wardrobe department, as following her dress malfultion at the Golden Globes, she followed suit by tripping on her latest Christian Dior Couture dress as she made her ascent to the stage. But, ever good humoured, she made fun of the tumble, responding to the rapturous applause by opening her speech with: "You guys are only standing up because you feel bad that I feel, and that's really embarassing! ...This is nuts!"

While her Golden Globes speech saw her thank MTV for launching her career by casting her in their Super Sweet Sixteen ads, this time she went for a more traditional approach, thanking: "The Academy" and "women of this year - you are so magniificent and so inspiring, and not just the women in this category. And it's been so amazing getting to know you and you've been so nice and you've made this experience unforgettable."

Jennifer beat off diverse competition for the Best Actress accolade, from nine-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis to Amour's Emmanuelle Riva, whom she gave a Birthday shout out.

Congratulations Jessica!