Jennifer Lawrence Takes Another Tumble At The Oscars 2014

The 23-year-old actress did the one thing she didn't want to do

Jennifer Lawrence took another tumble at the Oscars 2014, echoing last year's most memorable moment when she tripped up the stairs to collect her award.

Although she didn't repeat her win – the Best Supporting Actress trophy went to Lupita Nyong'o this year – J Law did manage to cement her status as most calamitous Hollywood star.

Jen appeared to be walking without any problem as she smiled at photographers on the red carpet, before suddenly falling to the ground, almost taking her friend with her. Obviously, the American Hustle star found the whole thing hilarious, throwing her head back in laughter as she was helped to her feet.

Even though she opted for a more streamlined Dior dress than the voluminous one she wore for the 2013 Oscars, it appears Jennifer just can't stay on her feet.

Perhaps she was thinking about cake again – the reason, she said, she fell over the first time round…

By Olivia Marks

