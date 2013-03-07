Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks and Liam Hemsworth at The Hunger Games premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence and Elizabeth Banks donned glitzy spring-ready dresses to wow the crowds at the London premiere of The Hunger Games last night.

SEE THE PICTURES FROM THE LA PREMIERE!

After dazzling in a metallic Prabal Gurung dress earlier this week, Jennifer showed off another sleeveless golden gown, this time by Ralph Lauren.

Meanwhile, What to Expect When You’re Expecting actress Elizabeth Banks wowed in spring’s hottest shade, sunshine yellow, in a Bill Blass tiered sequin gown, with crystal drop earrings and a zesty patent box clutch.

WATCH THE TRAILER – LEFT

Liam Hemsworth hit the red carpet without girlfriend Miley Cyrus, but brought his older brother, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, as his plus one. He told reporters “It's great that Chris is here to support me tonight. He is six and a half years older than me. I wouldn't be acting if it wasn't for him. I've learnt a lot of what I know from him. He's one of my biggest role models."