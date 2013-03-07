Jennifer Hudson shows off gorgeous baby boy on Oprah

Jennifer Hudson was beaming with pride as she shared snaps of her four-month-old son David with the Queen of Chat, Oprah.

The singer revealed that she is planning on making his first Christmas a super-special one, saying: ‘I'm going to go crazy. He's very aware but he's so young and it's his first Christmas, so you have to go all-out.

‘I kind of want to get him his own Santa Claus and just have like a toy store in the house, full of things.'

Lucky David!

The 28-year-old gave birth to little David Daniel – named after his father, Jennifer’s fiancé, David Otunga – in August.

And we think he’s just adorable!

By Ruth Doherty