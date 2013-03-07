Jennifer Garner goes for glamour at Pink Party!

Jennifer Garner was pretty in pink as the host of the Sixth Annual Pink Party in LA.

It was pink on pink as Jennifer Garner’s raspberry Yves Saint Laurent Mary Jane’s tiptoed down the fuscia carpet for the Sixth Annual Pink Party, held to raise money and awareness for gynaecological and breast cancer research.

Acting as host for the evening, Jennifer pushed the glam stakes up a notch wearing Stella McCartney and piling on the pearls.

MORE CELEB NEWS

Teaming the maxi-sequin Kara Embro skirt with a double satin trailing fuscia top from Stella McCartney’s AW10 collection, Jennifer balanced the outfit perfectly with simple hair and natural makeup.

An example of pink carpet perfection!

LOOK OF THE DAY

By Sarah Smith