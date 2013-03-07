Jennifer Connelly smoulders on InStyle cover

Our October cover girl is one of the coolest actresses in Hollywood and we talk fashion, marriage and acting with her in our exclusive October interview.

When Jennifer Connelly talked to InStyle, she was dressed down in a casual New York-friendly outfit of American Apparel T-shirt, jeans and biker boots with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Just a short while later on our cover shoot in a New York studio she was transformed into a sharp-dressing fashionista, clad in top-to-toe Balenciaga - and we watched (and snapped!) as the star in her really came out.

We discussed all the important stuff with Jennifer, from her husband (handsome Brit actor Paul Bettany) to fashion (Balenciaga's Nicholas Ghesquiere asked her to star in his A/W ad campaign) to acting ("I've a really hard time watching movies I've been in").

The Oscar-winning actress utterly charmed us as she told us about life in New York with her two young kids, and tales about her marriage to Paul Bettany, who she met on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2001.

Apparently he teased her relentlessly when she agreed to co-star with him once again in their new movie, Creation.

Creation is the real life story of Charles Darwin and his attempts to publish his then-radical theory The Origin of Species. The film was shot in Cornwall so expect to see some British scenery in the movie.

Check out the October issue of InStyle to read the full story on Jennifer Connelly...

By Pat McNulty

Check out the Creation trailer at guardian.co.uk