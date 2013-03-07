Jennifer Aniston's search for everlasting love

Jennifer Aniston has one of the most talked about love-lives in celeb land but despite so much heartache she wasn't afraid to poke a little fun at her romantic escapades at an awards ceremony last night.

Jen was at the Women in Film's Crystal and Lucy awards to accept a gong for helping expand the visibility of women in film. But rather than a boring speech full of thank yous, Aniston chose to make a joke of her love life saying that life appeared to be imitating art when it came to her choice of film;

"There seems to be a strange parallel between the movies I'm doing and my life off-screen.

"It started with The Good Girl, then of course Rumor Has It, followed by Derailed. Then there was The Break Up.

"If any of you have a project entitled Everlasting Love With A Stable Adult Male I'm at table six and my agents are at table twelve!" the actress joked.

Since her break-up from musician John Mayer back in April Jen has reportedly been getting closer to ex-husband Brad Pitt as his own relationship with Angelina Jolie appears to have hit a rocky spot. We're hoping Jen will finally find the handsome beau she truly deserves and put her tumultuous past behind her...

By Pat McNulty

