Jennifer Aniston's diet secret revealed!

Babyfood anyone? Madonna's former trainer, Tracy Anderson, has got Jen on her brand new diet…

We've already spotted Jennifer Aniston on set filming her latest flick with Adam Sandler and Nicole Kidman looking hot-to-trot in a series of teensy outfits… But it's no accident that she's looking quite this fit right now. Jen has turned to the talents of celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson aka the lady who honed Gwyneth Paltrow's legs and trained Madonna.

SEE JENNIFER ANISTON'S BEST HAIRSTYLES

Jennifer reportedly knew she'd be wearing a lot of skimpy dresses during filming in Hawaii so wanted to give herself a 'body boost'.

SEE JENNIFER ANISTON FASHION MOMENTS

Tracy is famous for developing her own brand of exercise regime involving a combination of Pilates and dance as well as specific figure-trimming diets.

Tracy recognised that a lot of her clients were using liquid detoxes to lose weight, but she said 'they 'do help you lose weight, but you will gain more the next week'.

DISCOVER CELEBRITY FITNESS SECRETS

Talking to Hollyscoop, she revealed her solution: 'That is when the baby good cleanse was born. You get to eat all day these little puree things and the chocolate pudding I did is pretty killer.'

The diet includes fruit smoothies, oatmeal, pears with cinnamon and soups, while Jen will be eating a cooked dinner of lean meats and vegetables every evening. We're not sure if the baby food concept is for us (does it include Dairy Milk?) but one thing's for sure, it's working for Jen!

By Pat McNulty